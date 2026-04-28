Solar Co. Attyx Is Accused Of Tricking Customers Into Loans

By Sydney Price ( April 28, 2026, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A New York homeowner has hit solar energy company Attyx LLC and its lending partners with a proposed class action over an alleged deceptive financing scheme, echoing claims already brought by the state's attorney general that alleged hundreds of millions of dollars in potential consumer harm....
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