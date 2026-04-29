Celestron, 2 Execs Must Face Telescope Price-Fix Claims

By Bryan Koenig ( April 28, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge largely refused to let telescope companies and current and former executives duck price-fixing claims from distributors and enthusiasts, letting just one former CEO out while concluding enough allegations remain for the certified class action to take the rest to trial....
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