Judge Weighs Extent Of Kennedy Center Rebuild

By Jared Foretek ( April 28, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared uninterested in having to "micromanage" the Kennedy Center's renovation projects from the bench, but also suggested that conflicting accounts of the actual scale of the proposed work at the performing arts center could pose a problem for the Trump administration's plans to close the facility for renovations....
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