Tribal Gaming Law Is Paramount In Prediction Market Cases
By Kevin Washburn ( April 30, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- On April 21, a U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California judge issued an order in Blue Lake Rancheria v. KalshiEx Inc. suggesting that three Native American tribal governments pause litigation against Kalshi and Robinhood Markets Inc. until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit decides Nevada's challenge to these prediction market vendors in North American Derivatives Exchange Inc. v. Nevada....
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