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NFL Players Union Wants Out Of Ex-Raven's Grievance Suit

By Katherine Smith ( April 28, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The National Football League Players Association and its attorney have urged a Texas federal court to toss allegations that they delayed and then dropped a former linebacker's knee injury dispute with the Baltimore Ravens without consulting him, arguing the ex-player failed to adequately support his claims of the union's misconduct....

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