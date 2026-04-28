NFL Players Union Wants Out Of Ex-Raven's Grievance Suit
By Katherine Smith ( April 28, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The National Football League Players Association and its attorney have urged a Texas federal court to toss allegations that they delayed and then dropped a former linebacker's knee injury dispute with the Baltimore Ravens without consulting him, arguing the ex-player failed to adequately support his claims of the union's misconduct....
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