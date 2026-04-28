Tesla Seeks To Trim Mom's Suit Over Son's Death In Crash

By Kelcey Caulder ( April 28, 2026, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida mother can't bring Georgia Fair Business Practices Act claims against Tesla over defects that allegedly caused the fiery crash that killed her son and his father, the auto company argued, urging a federal court to pare down the case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.