Ex-PR Director Seeks Early Win In Vacation Pay Delay Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( April 28, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A former director of public relations and marketing for an automotive company urged a North Carolina federal court to grant her an early win on her remaining wage claim, saying the company failed to timely pay accrued vacation after her termination....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.