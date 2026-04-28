Mayer Brown Adds Ex-PEG CLO To LA Funds Practice
By Adrian Cruz ( April 28, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP announced Tuesday that an experienced corporate attorney has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a global funds and asset management partner following a stint working as chief legal officer with real estate investment firm PEG Cos. Inc....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.