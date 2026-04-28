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Mayer Brown Adds Ex-PEG CLO To LA Funds Practice

By Adrian Cruz ( April 28, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP announced Tuesday that an experienced corporate attorney has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a global funds and asset management partner following a stint working as chief legal officer with real estate investment firm PEG Cos. Inc....

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