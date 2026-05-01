How 'Spillover' Effects Can Skew AI Securities Class Actions

By Erik Johannesson, Olivia Wurgaft and Nguyet Nguyen ( May 1, 2026, 2:18 PM EDT) -- From fiscal years 2019 to 2024, there has been an approximately 700% increase in artificial intelligence-related disclosures in Form 10-K filings from S&P 500 firms. By 2024, most AI-related discussions appeared under "Risk Factors," suggesting that firms increasingly view AI as a potential material source of risk as AI adoption proliferates across sectors.[1]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.