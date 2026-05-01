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How 'Spillover' Effects Can Skew AI Securities Class Actions

By Erik Johannesson, Olivia Wurgaft and Nguyet Nguyen ( May 1, 2026, 2:18 PM EDT) -- From fiscal years 2019 to 2024, there has been an approximately 700% increase in artificial intelligence-related disclosures in Form 10-K filings from S&P 500 firms. By 2024, most AI-related discussions appeared under "Risk Factors," suggesting that firms increasingly view AI as a potential material source of risk as AI adoption proliferates across sectors.[1]...

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