Feds Say 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Halts Ballroom

By Lauren Berg ( April 28, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Using language reminiscent of President Donald Trump's social media posts, the U.S. Department of Justice asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to dissolve his order halting construction of the White House ballroom, saying the historical preservation nonprofit that won the injunction suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."...
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