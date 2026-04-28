CFTC Sues Wisconsin In Latest Prediction Market State Battle
By Aislinn Keely ( April 28, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday added Wisconsin to the list of states it's taking to court to assert its "exclusive jurisdiction" over prediction markets after the state accused five platforms of offering illegal bets through their event contract offerings....
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