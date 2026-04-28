Discrimination Damages Shot Down In OSU Doctor Abuse Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 28, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge ruled Tuesday that former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a former sports doctor at Ohio State University may seek damages for several categories available for private Title IX actions, but cannot be compensated for the "experience of being discriminated against."...
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