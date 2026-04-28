Booz Allen Should Defeat Retaliation Suit, Judge Says
By Chart Riggall ( April 28, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has recommended granting Booz Allen Hamilton's bid to toss a whistleblower suit from a Black former senior executive after finding that his suit failed to allege his bosses knew about his complaints of time fraud before he was fired two years ago....
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