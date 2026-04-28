'Skill' Game-Maker Sues Seller In Alleged Counterfeit Scheme

By Jared Foretek ( April 28, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina-based maker of "skill" gaming machines on Tuesday accused a Texas man of peddling on eBay counterfeit "hacked" versions of its flagship Fusion machines with pirated games, claiming its software was reverse-engineered in order to bypass its authentication system....
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