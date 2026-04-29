SF Lands Deal With Oakland Over Airport Name IP Fight

By Bonnie Eslinger ( April 28, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- San Francisco has struck a deal with the Port of Oakland that ends a trademark infringement suit over Oakland's renaming of its airport that allows the East Bay city to use the name "Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport," the parties announced Tuesday....
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