3rd Circ. Upholds Trooper Immunity For Arrest After Shooting
By Elizabeth Daley ( April 29, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A man acquitted of homicide and other charges for killing another man in a bar fight cannot continue his case against a Pennsylvania state trooper who he said violated his rights by arresting him and filing an affidavit in support of bringing charges despite knowing the suspect acted in self-defense, a Third Circuit panel has determined....
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