Blue Owl Adviser Sued Over Alleged Fee Inflation
By Jessica Corso ( April 29, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Blue Owl Capital Corp. investor is suing the lender's wholly owned investment adviser in New York federal court over allegations that the adviser inflated Blue Owl's assets in order to "extract windfall fees" from the firm....
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