1st Circ. Revives Suit Over Child's Resort Bed Death

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 29, 2026, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Parents of a 5-year-old who was killed by a falling Murphy bed at a Quebec resort have convinced the First Circuit to reverse the dismissal of their wrongful death lawsuit, with the panel saying there is a real possibility that the company that manages the attached water park could be held liable....
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