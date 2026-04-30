AbbVie Seeks Early Win Over HHS In Botox Drug Price Suit

By Mark Payne ( April 29, 2026, 1:59 PM EDT) -- When the federal government included Botox in Medicare's drug price negotiation program, which allows Medicare officials to negotiate for lower drug prices, it overstepped its authority, drugmaker AbbVie Inc. told a D.C. federal court, arguing the cosmetic drug and migraine treatment is a "plasma-derived" product ineligible for price controls....
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