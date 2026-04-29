Sauer Urges Justices To Ignore Alleged Bias In TPS Case

By Britain Eakin ( April 29, 2026, 7:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that courts shouldn't, as a matter of foreign policy, consider President Donald Trump's disparaging comments about Haitians in reviewing rescissions of temporary protected status for Haiti and Syria....
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