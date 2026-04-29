NCAA Bans Former Fordham Players After Game-Fixing Probe

By Tom Lotshaw ( April 29, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Two former Fordham University basketball players will be permanently ineligible for NCAA competition following a sports-betting integrity investigation related to the federal charges prosecutors have lodged against more than two dozen people for allegedly conspiring to rig games, according to the NCAA....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.