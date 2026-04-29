Utah Biz Owner Says Colo. Cannabis Store Owners Owe $4.8M

By Zach Dupont ( April 29, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The owners of a chain of Colorado retail cannabis stores were accused by a Utah-based entrepreneur in Colorado federal court Tuesday of owing more than $4.8 million in unpaid obligations, including more than $2 million in unpaid loans and nearly $2 million in airplane expenses....
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