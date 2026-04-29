Fla. Judge DQ'd In Trump Library Suit Over Courtroom Hug

By David Minsky ( April 29, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appellate panel disqualified a trial judge overseeing a suit accusing a Miami college of transferring land for a President Donald Trump library without proper notice, agreeing Wednesday that the judge's thanking and hugging the man who brought the suit was improper....
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