Atty Denies Defaming Sig Sauer In Gun Safety Trial Comments

By Aaron Keller ( April 29, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney's claims that a Sig Sauer pistol is dangerous and defective aren't defamatory because they are opinions grounded in expert analysis presented during personal injury litigation, he argued Wednesday in a motion to dismiss the gunmaker's counterclaims in federal court against him....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.