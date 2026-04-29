Music Cos. Must Share Social Media Deals With DSW

By Elliot Weld ( April 29, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Several music companies within Warner Music Group that are suing DSW over alleged improper use of their music in social media videos must turn over licensing agreements they have with social media companies, an Ohio federal judge has ordered....
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