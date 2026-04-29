WordPress Judge Calls Deleted Message Claims 'Concerning'
By Bonnie Eslinger ( April 29, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge overseeing discovery in an antitrust lawsuit against WordPress parent Automattic Inc. and its CEO Matthew Mullenweg said plaintiff WPEngine Inc. "plausibly contends" Mullenweg "deleted relevant documents or allowed such documents to be deleted after an obligation to preserve was triggered."...
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