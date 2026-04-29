Coupang, Ex-In-House Lawyer To Drop Iran Whistleblower Suit

By Ben Adlin ( April 29, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang and a former in-house compliance attorney have agreed to dismiss the lawyer's suit claiming he was wrongly fired for bringing attention to the company's alleged illegal business dealings with Iran, according to a joint filing Wednesday in Seattle federal court....
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