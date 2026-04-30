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Tech Group Aims To Halt Minn. Social Media Warning Mandate

By Allison Grande ( April 29, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota law that requires social media platforms to prominently display mental health warning labels to all users has become the target of the latest First Amendment challenge being pressed by tech trade group NetChoice, which argued in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the state is using public health concerns to create an unlawful "backdoor" to regulate protected speech. ...

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