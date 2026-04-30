Painting Co. Loses $350K Fee Bid In Union Pension Row

By Emily Brill ( April 30, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A painting company that defeated litigation claiming it owed a union pension fund $427,000 can't make the fund cover its roughly $350,000 in legal fees, a New Jersey federal judge ruled, saying the company could only clinch fee coverage if the fund acted unreasonably, which it didn't....
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