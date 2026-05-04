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Assessing The 9th Circ.'s Recent Stock Drop Dismissal Trend

By Andrew Ehrlich, David Friedman and Daniel Sinnreich ( May 4, 2026, 2:58 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 6, a unanimous U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit panel in Nova Scotia Health Employees' Pension Plan v. Comerica Inc. affirmed the dismissal of securities fraud claims on loss causation grounds where the stock price decline following the purported revelation of the fraud was "modest, typical, and quickly reversed."...

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