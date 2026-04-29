Lions' Williams Files NIL Suit Against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC

By Craig Clough ( April 29, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has sued the NCAA, the Big Ten Conference and the Southeastern Conference in California state court alleging they illegally profited off his name, image and likeness during his time as a star collegiate player that helped them secure multibillion-dollar media contracts while paying him "zero."...
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