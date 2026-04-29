Janus Henderson Inks $6.5M 401(k) Fund Suit Deal

By Kellie Mejdrich ( April 29, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Janus Henderson will fork over $6.5 million to settle a proposed class action alleging that the asset manager breached fiduciary duties by promoting underperforming proprietary investments in its employee 401(k) plan, according to the terms of the deal filed in Colorado federal court Wednesday....
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