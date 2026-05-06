Insider Trading Safeguards Can Mitigate Sports Betting Risk

By Gregory Baker, Christopher Wilds and Vamsi Damerla ( May 6, 2026, 2:51 PM EDT) -- From sports betting to prediction markets, the phenomenon some call "the casino-ification of America" has captured the American zeitgeist.[1] Sports betting in particular has become ubiquitous since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 decision in Murphy v. NCAA, which opened the door for states to legalize sports gambling....
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