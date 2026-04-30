Borrowers Seek NJ Mass Tort Status For Debt Buyer Suits
By George Woolston ( April 30, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Consumers challenging LVNV Funding LLC's attempts to collect their debts that they say are void under state law have applied to the New Jersey Supreme Court to centralize their suits as multicounty litigation....
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