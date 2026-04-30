Energy Co. Brass Accused Of $58M 'Pump And Dump'
By Jarek Rutz ( April 30, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A stockholder has sued Enphase Energy Inc.'s top officers and directors in the Delaware Chancery Court, accusing them of misleading investors about weakening demand for the solar technology company's products while insiders allegedly sold more than $58.8 million in stock and the company spent nearly $907 million on allegedly inflated share repurchases....
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