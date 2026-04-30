Tribes Back Michigan In Robinhood, Polymarket Betting Fight
By Melanie Dorsey ( April 30, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A coalition of tribal gaming groups and federally recognized tribes won permission on Thursday to file briefs backing Michigan officials in suits by Robinhood Derivatives LLC and Polymarket US over sports-related event contracts, arguing the companies' claims threaten to upend tribal-state gaming regulation and siphon revenue from tribal governments. ...
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