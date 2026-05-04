Ruling Shows How Texas Law Altered Derivative Suit Outlook

By Jason Lewis, Mike Biles and Ryan Lantry ( May 4, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- On March 17, in Gusinsky v. Reynolds, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas dismissed with prejudice a derivative action brought by a minority Southwest Airlines Co. shareholder, holding that Texas S.B. 29 and Southwest's amended bylaws barred the plaintiff's claims as a matter of law....
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