Union Pacific Reaches Deal In LA Nonprofit's Pollution Suit

By Craig Clough ( April 30, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge issued a consent decree Wednesday that was negotiated between Union Pacific and Los Angeles Waterkeeper ending the nonprofit's suit alleging the railroad company is polluting several waterways, with Union Pacific agreeing to testing and inspections of the discharges from four of its facilities....
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