Northrop Grumman Drops Satellite Damage Suit In Va.

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 30, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has approved Northrop Grumman's voluntary dismissal of its breach of contract lawsuit against Maryland-based subcontractor Element U.S. Space & Defense, which Northrop had accused of wrecking a $5 million solar satellite array and refusing to reimburse resulting damages....
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