Mass. AG Brings MBTA Communities Suit To New Town
By Nate Beck ( May 1, 2026, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has sued another town in state court to force compliance with a policy requiring multifamily zoning near transit stops after filing a similar action against a group of nine local governments earlier this year....
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