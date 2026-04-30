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Ex-Housing Official Said Convictions Shouldn't Cost Pension

By Julie Manganis ( April 30, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The former director of a public housing authority who pled guilty to hiding his full $325,000 a year income from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said that conviction and others should not result in the loss of his pension, in a complaint filed Wednesday in Massachusetts state court....

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