Ad Network Can't Ditch Suit Over Mobile App User Tracking

By Allison Grande ( April 30, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to toss a putative class action accusing mobile advertising network InMobi of unlawfully collecting detailed, sensitive information from users of apps that integrate its software tools, finding the plaintiff adequately alleged the technology functions as a "pen register" that's prohibited by the state's wiretap law. ...
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