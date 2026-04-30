Ga. Power Says Ford, Union Carbide Must Stay In Cancer Suit

By Chart Riggall ( April 30, 2026, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Georgia Power urged a state appellate court Thursday to reverse a trial court's order letting Ford and Union Carbide out of a construction worker's cancer claims, arguing that under the state's 2025 tort reform law, their dismissal would unjustly leave the utility company to face the suit alone....
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