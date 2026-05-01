Ex-Staffer Says 50 Cent Pushed Her To Frame Bodyguard

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 1, 2026, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Rapper 50 Cent has been hit with a lawsuit in Georgia federal court by a former executive at his companies, claiming that he threatened and harassed her after she refused to file a police report accusing a bodyguard of theft. ...
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