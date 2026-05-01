Fox News Can't Yet Duck Newsom's $787M Defamation Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( April 30, 2026, 11:43 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state judge Thursday refused to throw out California Gov. Gavin Newsom's $787 million defamation claims over Fox News' coverage of his June 6 phone call with President Donald Trump, ruling that Newsom has plausibly alleged that Fox News knew it was making false statements when it made them....
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