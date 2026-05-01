NC Statehouse Catch-Up: Data Centers, AI, School Funding

By Abigail Harrison ( May 1, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- North Carolina lawmakers are several weeks into their 2026 "short session," and already they are taking big, multi-bill swings at data centers, public-facing energy costs and artificial intelligence. They also seek to make entertainment ticket pricing more transparent and raise the state's minimum wage for the first time in nearly two decades....
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