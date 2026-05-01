Detainees Say DHS Can't Stop Collecting Biometric Info
By Tom Lotshaw ( May 1, 2026, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A half-dozen detained noncitizens asked a D.C. federal judge to overturn a U.S. Department of Homeland Security policy that allegedly blocks their ability to supply biometric information needed for some immigration benefit applications filed with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services....
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