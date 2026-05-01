Saks Gets OK For Plan Disclosure With Creditor Deal
By Rick Archer ( May 1, 2026, 12:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Friday approved Saks Global's Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement after hearing the retailer had struck a deal to split future litigation proceeds between the providers of its bankruptcy financing and its unsecured creditors....
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