ReConnect Program Back In Farm Bill Passed By House

By Nadia Dreid ( May 1, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture had floated the idea of ditching its ReConnect program, which provides loans and grants for broadband deployment in rural areas, but the farm bill that just passed through the House of Representatives included funding for the initiative....
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