Sioux Tribes Fight Black Hills Mining Plan Over Sacred Land

By Crystal Owens ( May 1, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Nine Sioux Nations are asking a South Dakota federal court to block the approval of exploratory drilling in the Black Hills National Forest, saying the federal government didn't consider the potential effects the project will have on a sacred Indigenous worship site that contains hundreds of cultural properties....
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